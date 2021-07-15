Guess who’s back? It’s Clippy! Microsoft’s infamous Office assistant gets new virtual life

Do you remember Clippy?

Microsoft’s iconic virtual assistant first appeared in Windows 97 as a small paper clip to help Microsoft Office users. It was given the boot by Office 2007, according to CNN Business.

After a brief comeback earlier this year, it appears Clippy may be here to stay... but as an emoji and not a helper.

Ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday, Microsoft (MSFT) announced it is revamping 1,800+ emojis and plans to replace its standard paperclip emoji with a new and improved Clippy, the article said.

“Last, but not least, we had to use this opportunity to make a change that only we could truly make — so long flat, standard paperclip, and hello Clippy!” Microsoft said in a Tweet.

You're welcome: https://t.co/gTiDe0joGb https://t.co/GNBgI4bIFn — Microsoft (@Microsoft) July 15, 2021

According to an announcement, Microsoft said: “Emoji are solidifying their role as integral communication tools in our online spaces, and you’ll be able to use each of these refreshed and new emoji across platforms and devices. Some of our new emoji are live in Flipgrid starting today, with the rest of them rolling out in the coming weeks. The set will come to Teams and Windows this holiday season, with Yammer, Outlook, and more lighting up throughout 2022.”

