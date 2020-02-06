Traffic Alert: Swirling dust shuts down I-10 in Madison County

Winds are blowing dust from several plowed fields near Interstate 10 in the Madison County area, affecting visibility on the highway.

The problem is severe enough that the Florida Highway Patrol has closed I-10 in both directions for part of Madison County between the 263 and 271 mile markers.

Westbound I-10 has been closed at the US 90 exit (275 mile marker). The detour for motorists to continue west is:

Travel west on US 90 to the City of Lee

Go south on Madison County Road 255, back to the Interstate

Eastbound Interstate is being closed at the 262 mile marker in Madison County. The detour for motorists to continue east is:

Travel north on Madison County Road 255 to US 90

Take 90 east, back to the Interstate

Morning Show meteorologist Richard Nunn said the high winds are part of a line of severe storms moving across the state from the west. Sustained wind gusts of 20 mph are expected in the afternoon and gusts could reach 35 mph.