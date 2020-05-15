JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major crash shut down I-295 southbound at Normandy Boulevard Friday just before noon.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue reported multiple injuries and said at least one person is in serious condition. Several emergency departments and vehicles could be seen responding.

At least three civilian vehicles showing major damage were loaded onto a tow truck.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. All lanes were shut down for about 45 minutes. It has since reopened.

News4Jax is working to learn more about what happened.