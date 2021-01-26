Charges pending in crash that killed motorcyclist in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 63-year-old man is facing charges after a crash with a motorcycle on Beach Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. when the 63-year-old was traveling eastbound on Beach Boulevard near Beachwood Boulevard when he improperly changes lanes.

The 63-year-old’s van hit a motorcycle in the left lane, causing the motorcycle to travel off the roadway into the median and collide with several trees.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The FHP crash report shows he was wearing a helmet.

