Series of deadly motorcycle crashes in Northeast Florida prompts safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From March 23 to April 15, at least five people have been killed in motorcycle crashes, two were seriously injured in crashes, and one motorist was said to be critically injured in another crash.

Two people are in the hospital after they crashed on the motorcycle in San Marco, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they were riding north along the ramp of the Acosta Bridge when they didn’t make the curve, hit a wall and fell over the side. They are expected to survive, but it’s the latest in a series of serious of recent motorcycle crashes.

On Wednesday around 6 a.m., a 59-year-old man died after a car hit the man on his motorcycle. It happened on I-95 north just before the Fuller Warren Bridge. The 20-year-old driver was not hurt.

Last Thursday morning, a Putnam County Corrections Captain died in a crash on his way to work. Mark Elam was riding on his motorcycle on US-17 north when a crossed in front of hm and the two collided. Elam was thrown off.

A funeral was held for the 18 year vet with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Palatka the Monday following the crash.

Sheriff “Gator” DeLoach told several stories about Elam’s love of doing things for children in his community and his commitment to helping coworkers.

On April 6, a 31-year-old man on a motorcycle died when a pickup truck pulled out onto Philips Highway, just north of the interchange with I-295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In Jacksonville on April 3 a motorcyclist died after falling off his bike on University Boulevard West. The Sheriff’s Office has not released any details regarding the accident, or if there were any other parties involved.

A 61-year-old Palm Coast man died on April 1 after he lost control of his motorcycle on I-95 in Flagler County,

On March 23, a motorcyclist was considered extremely critical after a crash with a Jeep on Duval Road. There’s been no word if the biker survived the crash.

The latest numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2018 show there were 4,985 motorcyclists killed. Of those, 26% were alcohol-impaired.

Florida had the most deadly motorcycle crashes in 2018, 547, which is 43 less than the year before.

Of those, nearly a quarter, had a B-A-C over the legal limit and Half weren’t wearing a helmet.