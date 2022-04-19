Woman killed in T-bone crash on San Jose Boulevard near Loretto Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman in her 60s was killed Tuesday morning in a T-bone crash on San Jose Boulevard near Loretto Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said a white van was headed north on San Jose about 7 a.m. when the woman, who was headed south in a Chevy Cavalier, tried to turn left into a shopping center parking lot and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The van T-boned the car, and the woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, died in the crash, police said.

The man driving the van was injured and taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries was not known.

Images from the scene showed a black sedan smashed on its right side and up on a curb filled with plants. The white van was flipped on its side sitting across the sidewalk.

Police said no one else was involved in the crash, and this mark the 64th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

Currently, northbound San Jose Boulevard is temporarily closed from Old Acosta Road to Loretto Road. It will reopen by 10 a.m.

Ad

Drivers are warned to expect delays.