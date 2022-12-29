5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say

Troopers say a crash happened Thursday morning on I-10 near Baldwin.

BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m.

According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told News4JAX that some of the five hurt have serious injuries.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10, west of Baldwin near the Baker-Duval County line. At least one westbound lane and at least one eastbound lane of I-10 were blocked but have since reopened.