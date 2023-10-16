21-year-old woman dies when car hits tree, catches fire: FHP

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old woman was killed early Monday morning in a crash in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the crash report, the woman from Palm Coast was heading south on Old Kings Road, north of Town Center Boulevard, when her car crossed the oncoming lanes and struck a tree in the treeline along the road around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The car caught fire, and when the Flagler County Fire Department arrived it was “fully engulfed.”

After they put out the fire, the firefighters pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation. The report said it’s unclear if the woman was wearing a seat belt.