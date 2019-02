JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in a crash on Jacksonville's Westside.

All lanes of US-90 (West Beaver Street) are blocked at Otis Road. Drivers are encourages to use I-10 as an alternate route.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.