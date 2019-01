A school bus drove into a building Monday morning on Cesery Boulevard.

No children were on the bus, which could be seen inside Wally's Gyros and Subs.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

News4Jax is working to learn more and will update this article will more information becomes available.

