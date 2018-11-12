TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes slow I-95 near CR-210

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Eight crashes on Interstate 95 in northern St. Johns County Monday afternoon -- five in one direction and three in the other -- turned the highway into a parking lot for hours.

The first crash was reported to the Florida Highway Patrol, just before 1 p.m., with others reported over the next hour. Only two minor injuries were caused by the crashes, St. Johns County Fire-Rescue told News4Jax.

"Be patient and avoid the northwest portion of I-95," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

Traffic was moving between 8 and 12 mph in the area until after 4 p.m., when the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the last of the crashes was cleared, but it would take some time for traffic in the area to return to normal.

