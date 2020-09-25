Tired of those political text messages? Here’s how to stop them

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chances are you or someone you know has been on the receiving end of them: unwanted and politically charged text messages that light up your cellphone at all hours of the day.

And unlike a phone call, you don’t have the immediate option to not accept the text.

As the News4JAX I-TEAM previously reported, these unsolicited text messages are quickly becoming a key battleground in political races as campaigns try to rally voters and donors to their causes.

So, what can you do to stop the endless flood of these annoying texts and phone calls?

The short answer is: ask nicely.

That’s right — it turns out the solution to this problem is quite simple. If you receive a political text message from a campaign, you can opt out by replying to them with a short response:

Just send the word “ STOP” in all capital letters, and you should get a response acknowledging that you have unsubscribed from those messages.

Alternatively, you can reply with “Opt out” or “I no longer wish to receive messages from this campaign,” and you’ll no longer receive them.

If you’d like to take things a step further, you can also add your phone number on the national “Do Not Call” list, which is supposed to insulate consumers from unwanted calls and texts:

. You can sign up on the registry’s website at donotcall.gov

Or dial 1-888-382-1222 from the number you wish to register.

At this point, you might be wondering how these campaigns got their hands on your number in the first place. The answer is, they could have gotten it from a variety of sources, including:

Your voter registration card;

Any publicly available records;

A survey you might have filled out;

Retail stores that have your number;

A guest list for an event you attended.

To keep your phone number from falling into the wrong hands, be careful when giving your number out. If you’re not sure how the information will be used, use your landline or a workplace phone number instead.

You should also consider blocking any callers that are spamming your cellphone. You can forward the message to the Spam Reporting Service by typing “7726” or SPAM.

Another option? Try contacting your cellphone provider to see what they recommend doing about these texts. Some providers, like AT&T and Verizon, are trying to keep tabs on political campaigns this year.

But it’s worth noting that even if your number is on the Do Not Call list, political calls and texts can still get through, as long as they’re from an actual person, not an automated service.

