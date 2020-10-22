Duval County Canvassing Board limits public view of vote handling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Canvassing Board is limiting what news cameras can see while the board handles questionable ballots. In the past, cameras were always allowed to show election workers examining ballots where people voted twice or marked out a candidate and make a correction.

More than 88,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been received at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office by Thursday afternoon. The election workers examine those vote-by-mail ballots and if there is any irregularity. It is up to the canvassing board to decide the voter’s intent and accept or reject each ballot.

It’s part of the changes the board confirmed Thursday. The board is also limiting the number of spectators allowed to watch the process.

During the meeting, News4Jax questioned the decision to remove cameras from the process and their meeting.

“So our cameras have to go and the public can’t see what’s happening?” we asked the board. “We are here with cameras recording the process and if you want us to leave, we will leave. But you don’t want us here to show the public what is happening?”

Judge Brent Shore, one of the board members said he is not throwing anyone out. He is just not going to allow the cameras to record the process because public information such as signatures could show up on the screens.

News4Jax attorney Ed Birk, who was also on hand, raised the questions of live streaming the process so everyone could see how this would happen and take special steps to not show the personal information of the voter, such as signatures.

“So they say there can be no recording of their actual reviewing of ballots," Birk said. “We are going to look at that and see what our options are.”

The board finished Thursday’s meeting by reviewing questionable ballots. There were a number that had mistakes and had to be remade but won’t see that unless you are in the room and the number of people allowed is limited do to the pandemic.

The board’s next meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday.