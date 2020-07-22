Florida’s 3rd Congressional District - Republicans

Ten Republicans and three Democrats are running for this seat that U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho is vacating after three terms representing this North Central Florida district.

On the ballot in the Republican Primary in August will be Kat Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Gavin Rollins, Judson Sapp, James St. George, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Democrats in the district will choose from Adam Christensen, Phillip Dodds and Tom Wells in their primary.

Whoever gets the most votes in the two primary races will appear on the November ballot. Ed Silva qualified as a write-in candidate in this race.

Scroll down to read each Republican candidate's responses to News4Jax's questionnaire, presented verbatim as submitted.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Kat Cammack

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 32

Candidate’s family: Husband, Matthew

Occupation: Owner - Grit Strategies LLC

Education: B.A. International Relations - MSU Denver and M.S. Strategic Studies and National Defense, US Naval War College

Political experience: Deputy Chief of Staff and Campaign Manager for Congressman Ted S. Yoho DVM (2012-2020)

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Promoting an America First legislative agenda and standing with President Trump. Defending the Second Amendment. Protecting the unborn.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am the only candidate with the experience necessary to hit the ground running in DC. After spending nearly a decade working for Congressman Ted Yoho, I know how to best navigate the Washington Swamp in order to properly advocate for the conservative values that we hold dear.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered for being a true representative of the people of Florida's third congressional district. I would also like to be remembered for standing with President Trump in protecting our borders and fighting against the radical left as they attempt to implement socialist policies across our country. It would also be important to me to be remembered for my efforts in cutting taxes, reducing the debt/deficit, and limiting the overreach of the federal government in our everyday lives. Voters can also be assured that my legacy would include unwavering advocacy for the Second Amendment, the unborn, and the conservative American values beholden to the residents of FL-03.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

We are currently at a point in history where individuals seek to divide our country rather than working to bring us together. As the wife of a first responder, I know firsthand that nobody hates a bad cop more than a good cop. While there is certainly work to be done in addressing racial issues across the country, the fact is that a vast majority of our law enforcement officials and first responders put their lives on the line each and every day for our communities. I stand with them and have a record of focusing on these issues through my work in Congressman Ted Yoho's office and also through The Grit Foundation, which is an organization that my husband and I founded to help our law enforcement, veterans, and first responders. Furthermore, while I support anyone's right to peacefully protest, looting and destroying private property is unacceptable and must be dealt with immediately. It is important for us to elect new and bold leaders who are able to bring our country together and focus on what unites us rather than what divides us.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

As a small business owner, I know how important it is for us to focus on pro-growth policies that will help our economy rebound and return to the strong positioning we had as a result of the Trump administration prior to COVID-19. It is imperative that our next member of Congress is able to look at a situation like COVID-19 and balance the narratives played out in the mainstream media with the realities of what we must do to keep our people safe and healthy. Furthermore, COVID-19 has taught us the importance of an America First agenda. We must ensure that the health of our people and the strength of our economy are not dependent on foreign countries like China.

Campaign website: katforcongress.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Ryan Chamberlin

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 45

Candidate’s family: Wife and 4 sons. 1 in high school. The others are adults.

Occupation: Marketing Consultant; Author

Education: College of Central Florida

Political experience: Active on other campaigns; first run for public office

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Balancing the budget and paying off our national debt.

Securing the border and strengthening America’s military preparedness.

Protecting our Constitution and Second Amendment Rights

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As an outsider and an independent businessman, I understand the real-world impact of taxation and regulation on working families.I want to help bring more opportunity to CD3 by beating back government - not look for more ways for government to be involved in our lives. Free market economics raise the standard of living and provide more opportunities for more people than any other system.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to have been remembered for being a key voice for balancing the budget, paying off our national debt, and significantly reducing federal taxation.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

America has provided more economic opportunity for more people of all races than any other country at any time in history. Elected leaders should lead by example, but like Martin Luther King stated, I believe that a person should always be judged by the content of their character not the color of their skin. Black Lives Matter is a radical organization that seeks revenge and social discord, not justice, and I would call on them to focus their efforts on building America up, not tearing it down.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

Running for office at this time has its own challenges. Governing has a different set of challenges. We must strike a balance between protecting the public safety and violating our freedom. The challenge on the governing side is that we have too little information and too little precedent to understand what is best. As a Congressman, I would never be in favor of arbitrarily shutting down our economy.

Campaign website: ryanchamberlin.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Todd Chase

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 53

Candidate’s family: Married with three kids

Occupation: Business Executive

Education: MBA, Harvard University. BA, Jacksonville University

Political experience: 6 years, Gainesville City Commission

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Ensuring our national defense, access to quality healthcare, and growing our economy are the issues that matter most to the hardworking people of CD3. I will stand with President Trump to support our troops, stand up to radical terrorist organizations and rogue states like North Korea, and support President Trump’s efforts to get our allies to pay their fair share of defense costs. Healthcare costs for middle-class Americans continue to rise year after year with no end in sight. I will work to repeal ObamaCare and replace it with a conservative plan that includes free-market solutions to reduce costs and expand access. As someone that has started and grown businesses, I know firsthand how government regulations make it difficult to do our jobs. I’ll fight to keep taxes low, simplify the tax code for small businesses, and cut red tape and roll back needless regulations so businesses can grow.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have the experience and proven conservative leadership to best serve the hardworking people of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. As a P-3 pilot and mission commander based at NAS JAX, I flew hundreds of missions out of 19 countries, retiring with the rank of Commander. I’m a graduate of Harvard Business School and Jacksonville University and have immersed myself in North Florida’s economy as an investor, founder, and executive for more than 20 years. As the lone conservative on the Gainesville City Commission, I used commonsense solutions to fight for taxpayers, limit government overreach and lower skyrocketing utility rates. I’ve personally experienced the high costs of healthcare, providing end of life care for my mother. I’m the proud father of three children whom I raised with my incredible wife of 28 years. I am the only candidate in this race who has not just a resume to tout, but the actual life experiences of so many voters in the District and that is what I will bring to the job of representing them every day.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I will be remembered for serving with honor and integrity, for prioritizing national security by supporting our troops, standing up to terrorist organizations and rogue states, and getting our allies to pay their fair share of defense costs. I will be remembered for helping business owners create jobs and grow the economy by simplifying the tax code and reducing red tape and regulation, enabling free-market solutions to address the high costs of healthcare and prescription drugs, and supporting our veterans by cleaning up the VA, supporting the transition from active duty service to civilian life, and increasing access to educational and community resources.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

This is a conversation that needs to continue and I will look openly at racial justice. However, I will never alter my stance against lawlessness nor deviate from my full and unrelenting support of police officers. I would address bad actors within the police force but will not defund nor dismantle the police. We must double our efforts to recruit men and women to serve with honor and integrity and provide them with the support they deserve.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The threat of COVID-19 cannot interfere with constituent services at home nor deter the fight for conservative principles in Washington. Now, more than ever, we need strong leadership in Washington to get the job done. We need leaders unafraid to stand up for conservative principles during times of trepidation and hardship. I will bring strong leadership to Washington and fight to ensure every voter in Florida's 3rd Congressional District receives the services they deserve and the strong, conservative representation they expect.

Campaign website: chaseforflorida.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Bill Engelbrecht

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 54

Candidate’s family: Wife - Tanya Engelbrecht

Occupation: Owner - Florida First Care

Education: Computer Technology from Tampa Technological Institute

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Trust and transparency between citizens and their elected officials. Citizens do not trust that they are being told the truth about an array of issues coming out of Washington DC. I want to level with each voter about the direction of our country - some issues we are heading in the right direction and others we need to come together to find better solutions. Our national debt continues to spiral out of control. Washington DC continues to print money rather than have a serious discussion about wasteful spending and member earmarks. I want to start the discussion of reducing our national debt. Our healthcare system is broken. With 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, I want to champion new reforms to lower medical costs for our seniors and build trust between our citizens and their healthcare provider.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Running for office at any level is all about using your life experiences to help and guide the citizens you represent. My life experiences building a small business in the healthcare field caring for our elderly population, a father raising four children, a coach and mentor on the baseball diamond, and as a husband have afforded me the ability to interact with all parts of our community. We need well-rounded representatives in Washington and I believe my life experiences make me uniquely qualified.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for keeping my word to my constituents. Our citizens have lost trust in our government officials and I intend to be transparent about what occurs in Washington. Representatives need to always do what is best for their constituents and not special interests.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Too often calls for systematic change to fight racial injustice come and go. I want to continue the conversation so lasting solutions can be put into action. As a white male, I cannot look through the lens of my black friends, but we need representatives in Washington who are willing to have the hard conversations and listen. I intend to lead those conversations and listen from day 1.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The United States has faced many struggles and horrific events in its 244 year history. COVID-19 is another challenge that we will face head-on. We are a resilient people and will stand together to push through this pandemic. With 435 members in the U.S. House of Representatives plus their staff, gathering to discuss policy in small or large groups is an issue, but with technology, following CDC guidelines for social distancing and encouraging the use of masks, the people’s work can still be conducted in a professional and productive setting.

Campaign website: www.billforcongress.us

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Joe Dallas Millado

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 37

Candidate’s family: Mother, Linda Millado, late Father, Ben Millado, siblings Nova, Judie, Dustin, Nathaniel and loyal Bull Mastiff, Magnus-Octavian

Occupation: Small Business Owner/Former Senior Policy Advisor

Education: FSU Criminology, Bishop Kenny High School, Sacred Heart Grade School

Political experience:

Senior Policy Advisor for two Florida Congressman handling Energy and Commerce Consumer Protection, Veterans Affairs for two Vice-Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, Authored over a dozen legislative initiatives, handled issues including financial services, homeland security, national security, education, government reform on a national level and well versed with the political, parliamentary, and inner workings of Congress. Spades in legislative experience at your finger tips as your Representative capable of doing the job day one.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Recovery post-COVID

Ensuring we are capable of handling the next national, natural, or bio threat and not planning during a pandemic

Public trust in government

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Experience where it matters to give you a voice in Congress; not just an ear in Washington. Your options aren't 10 candidates to consider in this primary. It's 2. What you have had and what you deserve. You tell me the issue and you tell me your story. I can write legislation without the middle man, without the lobbyist as it should be. We will teach every voter how to fish for themselves. I will have (1) substantive bill introduced for every standing committee in the House within my first 100 days. What you have had in 8 years, I can accomplish in 2.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Lead the next generation of emerging leaders. Those that have no safety nets, which makes us more dedicated to accomplish as mush as we can in the time we are given. Uniting generations for a common good. Inspiring others like me that never imagined running for office, but need to now more than ever.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

As a first generation Filipino-American, I understand what it means to want to be accepted and doing it the right way. We cannot fix this with legislation, but with culture with our actions very day. And educating future generations so that they can learn from our mistakes; not bury the truth or rename monuments. We must address it head on and united by our actions and absolutely not passing our hatred and failures onto the next generation. It may take 100 years but we can be year 1.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

The ability to engage voters grass roots like everyone wants. When you don't have a million dollars but you are the million dollar candidate. Luckily, this isn't the first I've met great adversity and it all ends the same way. A lot of hard work and the rest is out of my hands. The lack of adequate information and public discourse makes it difficult to get your message with so many restrictions. None the less, America does love an under dog story and we came here make history.

Campaign website: millado4congress.com

Campaign’s social media pages: YouTube | Facebook

Gavin Rollins

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 33

Candidate’s family: 3 brothers and a sister

Occupation: Captain in the National Guard, History Teacher, County Commissioner

Education: Bachelor’s in Agriculture and Masters in Education Leadership

Political experience: Two Term Clay County Commissioner

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Fighting Alongside President Trump to keep America safe and free from Communist China and the radical left.

Simplifying, reducing and eliminating as much government regulation and bureaucracy as possible to get Americans working again.

Fighting for American farmers and workers and strengthening our boarders

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I'm running based on a life of service and a clear conservative record. As a teacher I've taught our youth about history and the constitution. As a commissioner I've helped protect the freedoms of Clay County residents during the COVID crisis, and I have defended their Second Amendment rights. As a solider, I fought for our country in a combat zone overseas under President Trump. I'll take this experience as a servant leader to Washington, D.C. to continue the fight.

Other candidates can say what they will do. I'm running based on what I have done and a clear conservative record of accomplishments.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would want others to say, 'Gavin Rollins fought to protect the American Values that have made our country great. He helped turn back the tide of socialism, and like his grandfathers before him, he fought to defend our guaranteed freedoms -- free speech, religious freedom, freedom for the unborn to live, and Free Markets.'

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

As a teacher I believe education is a great equalizer and provides opportunity for all Americans. Like President Trump I support opportunity scholarships for low income families using federal tax credits to pay for it. This would give children in tough circumstances the chance at a better education.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

COVID has decimated the American economy. As a result, many have lost their jobs. If elected I will fight with President Trump to reduce regulations and do whatever is necessary to stimulate the economy and get people back to work.

Campaign website: www.gavinrollins.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook

Judson Sapp

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 43

Candidate’s family: Wife - Kelly, Two sons Willard and Ryder

Occupation: CEO, WJ Sapp Railroad Contractor

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy

Political experience: Florida Co-Chairman, Trump Victory Finance Committee

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Supporting President Trump

Protecting the Right to Life

Defending our Second Amendment Rights

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am a husband, father, businessman, and have supported President Trump from day 1. As a father, I understand what faces our children today, and how important it is that we protect our nation from socialism. As a businessman, I understand how every tax and regulation harms business and limits economic growth. My particularly specialty is in Transportation and Infrastructure, and I intend to improve our roads, bridges, ports, airports, railroads, water/wastewater, and telecommunications infrastructure throughout North Florida.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope to be remembered a true conservative who did not back down to political correctness and always protected our constitutional rights. I'd also like to be remembered as a straight shooter who served with honor. I'll never forget who I work for, the people of Florida's 3rd Congressional District.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Certainly I understand the issue is one of great hype at the moment. Mostly because of media covering the violent rioters and highlighting repetitively the actions of a very few bad cops, as most police officers serve honorably and deserve our respect. I believe the conversation much lay out facts, and not hype. If you look at the numbers, the hype is far worse than the reality.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

COVID-19 has impacted fundraising and campaigning for candidates. I do not believe shutdowns are effective as we can not afford to destroy our economy. Again, the media hype on the issue has been far worse than the reality. Americans' can use their own common sense, and make their own choices regarding what to do, where to go, and how to conduct themselves.

Campaign website: JudsonSapp.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

James St. George

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 63

Candidate’s family: Wife, 2 sons, 1 daughter

Occupation: Physician

Education: Harvard Medical School

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Economic Revitalization- We need to create more jobs and get people back to work

Healthcare- Repeal Obamacare, limit insurance companies control over our medical care, and give patients cheaper & more options

Reducing regulation and supporting small businesses

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have the experience and knowledge of the health care industry that the other candidates do not. Reforming health care is a pressing issue in this county, especially if we want to be prepared for the next pandemic. We need more doctors in Congress making health care decisions, not politicians.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for keeping my campaign promises, not being controlled by special interest groups/money, and for making the lives of my constituents better from the policies I advocated for based on the needs of the District. I hope to be remembered as a doctor, neighbor, and a friend and never as a part of the swamp.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Emphasize that all lives matter and promote policies that hold people accountable for their unjust actions. We need equality and unity, not division. We are all AMERICANS.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

COVID-19 challenges have consisted of cancelling early on events for safety reasons and not being able to interact with large groups of voters due to CDC recommendations. However, safety is my number one priority and I always put people over politics.

Campaign website: www.votestgeorge.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

David Theus

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/davidtheusforcongress

This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.

Amy Pope Wells

Party affiliation: Republican

Age: 49

Candidate’s family: Amy resides in Green Cove Springs, FL with her husband and kids, Jordan (17) and Calvin (11). She also has two grown children, Abigail and Bradley and 1 grandchild, Leo.

Occupation: Community Leader & Business Owner

Education: AA in Nursing from Anson Community College

Political experience: Recently, I was appointed by the Trump Administration to serve on a committee that supports the United States - Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. Additionally, I was appointed by Governor Rick Scott to serve as a Board Member of the Clay County Development Authority in 2017. In 2018, I was named the statewide Co-Chair of the Women for Ron DeSantis.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Jobs and economy

Healthcare

Individual Rights

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Within my sphere of influence, I've been a real advocate for my community. I've sought solutions for difficult problems, whether that's helping businesses file for PPP money, providing masks to frontline workers or feeding over 200,000 families during COVID-19, I practice a, "less talk, more action," philosophy. This approach produces more results, helps more people, and strengthens the community.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

After my time in office, I hope to serve the constituents of District 3 well and represent them through hard work and integrity. I want to build a successful legacy that my successor can expand upon.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Regardless of race or color, I believe everyone deserves a seat at the table and I would govern that way.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

Thanks to COVID-19, our economy has cratered, creating smaller family crises throughout Northeast Florida. From small businesses forced to close because of the pandemic, to households having to figure out ways to survive with far less, if any, income, to governments still having to provide services with collapsing sales tax revenues, these problems will continue far into the future. There are, however, glimmers of hope with regard to jobs and, god willing, once we rid our community of this virus, we can recover quickly and end up even stronger than before.

Campaign website: amypopewells.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter