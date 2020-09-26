Florida Supreme Court, Court of Appeals retention

Florida law requires Florida Supreme Court justices and appeals court judges to be placed on the ballot in nonpartisan elections every six years so voters can determine whether they should remain on their courts for another six-year term.

These are called “merit retention” elections. This year, one Supreme Court justice and 24 appeals court judges will be on the ballot, including five in the First District -- which includes Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Hamilton, Nassau, Okaloosa, and Union counties, -- and the Fifth District -- which covers Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

Florida District Courts of Appeal map

Voters are being asked whether or not to retain:

Justice of the Supreme Court

Carlos G. Muniz

First District Court of Appeal

Joseph Lewis Jr. | Scott Makar | Rachel Nordby | Tim Osterhaus | Clay Roberts | Adam S. Tanenbaum

Fifth District Court of Appeal

Kerry I. Evander | Jamie Grosshans | John M. Harris | Richard B. Orfinger | Meredith Sasso | F. Rand Wallis

These jurists don’t campaign for retention, but biographical information about them is compiled by The Florida Bar.