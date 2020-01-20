54ºF

This 30-second timelapse will make you rethink how ‘cold’ you are

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada – We are no longer allowed to complain about how cold we are...

A 30-second timelapse of 24 hours of snowfall in Newfoundland, Canada shows just how brutal the weather conditions are.

Snow piled up over cars and up the front door of one home.

A freeze warning is in place for Northeast Florida on Monday night.

