75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Weather

Incredible lightning captured in St. Johns County sky

Lightning blasts lit up the sky Thursday night

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Lightning, Storms, Weather, St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Bolts of lightning shot across the night sky on Thursday after storms swept through SW Georgia and NE Florida.

John Thomas, a local photographer, captured an incredible light show.

The stunning photos were taken in St. Johns County near CR-210.

RELATED | Stormy start to your Friday, Richard says we’ll have a few days to dry out

Thomas said the thunder was “house shaking.”

Tornadoes and hail hit parts of Georgia and left damage.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: