Incredible lightning captured in St. Johns County sky
Lightning blasts lit up the sky Thursday night
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Bolts of lightning shot across the night sky on Thursday after storms swept through SW Georgia and NE Florida.
John Thomas, a local photographer, captured an incredible light show.
The stunning photos were taken in St. Johns County near CR-210.
Thomas said the thunder was “house shaking.”
Tornadoes and hail hit parts of Georgia and left damage.
When severe weather hits home, we're here to keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/GsGsbHfpJ8— News4JAX (@wjxt4) April 23, 2020
