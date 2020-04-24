Incredible lightning captured in St. Johns County sky

Published: April 24, 2020, 11:09 am Updated: April 24, 2020, 11:15 am

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Bolts of lightning shot across the night sky on Thursday after storms swept through SW Georgia and NE Florida.

John Thomas, a local photographer, captured an incredible light show.

The stunning photos were taken in St. Johns County near CR-210.

Thomas said the thunder was “house shaking.”

Tornadoes and hail hit parts of Georgia and left damage.