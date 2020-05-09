Cool with a few showers this weekend
Those south of I-10 could see showers on Mother’s Day
Happy Saturday!
We’re off to a decent start this morning with temperatures in the mid to low 60s, a few clouds and a 20% chance to see some very light showers (more like sprinkles) before lunch.
Thanks to a passing cold front our temperatures today will stay below average in the mid to low 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy winds out of the northeast at 12-18 mph.
Our skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50s low 60s with winds out of the east at 10-15 mph.
Mother’s Day will bring a handful of showers for those mainly south of the I-10 corridor, showers will move through late morning into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will stay on the cooler side in the mid to low 70s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Those in SE GA will see a slightly better day with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
We’ll start of next week mostly sunny and seasonal with temperatures in the mid to low 80s.
