Cool with a few showers this weekend

Happy Saturday!

We’re off to a decent start this morning with temperatures in the mid to low 60s, a few clouds and a 20% chance to see some very light showers (more like sprinkles) before lunch.

Thanks to a passing cold front our temperatures today will stay below average in the mid to low 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy winds out of the northeast at 12-18 mph.

Our skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50s low 60s with winds out of the east at 10-15 mph.

Mother’s Day will bring a handful of showers for those mainly south of the I-10 corridor, showers will move through late morning into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will stay on the cooler side in the mid to low 70s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Those in SE GA will see a slightly better day with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

We’ll start of next week mostly sunny and seasonal with temperatures in the mid to low 80s.