Kennedy Space Center offers virtual summer camp for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is taking camp to the ionosphere. This year’s Virtual Camp KSC will launch its first three-day session July 28. The three-hour Zoom conference will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. A second session will run from August 4 – 6 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Designed for elementary-age students, Virtual Camp KSC offers hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities. Included in the $65 cost is a kit with materials campers will need to complete the activities and experiments centered on NASA-based science and engineering from home.

“Virtual Camp KSC allows us to connect with the next generation of space explorers, and share our love of science, technology, engineering and math,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “We’re excited about this new opportunity for kids to learn, and explore, at home.”

Only one (1) Virtual Camp KSC purchase is required for each household. Campers of the same household do not need separate Zoom access codes to participate in Virtual Camp KSC. Additional Camp Kits are available for purchase for an additional $15 per kit.

A computer with the free Zoom Client for Meetings program and internet access is required to participate in Virtual Camp KSC.

About Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering a full day or more of fun, inspiration and educational activities. Currently open with limited capacity and attractions due to COVID-19, included with admission are Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®, presented by Boeing, Space Shuttle Atlantis®, Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, Science on a Sphere®, and the Rocket Garden. Only 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is currently operating with reduced hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to allow more time for cleaning and sanitizing. Admission is $57 + tax for adults and $47 + tax for children ages 3 – 11.