Locally heavy rainfall possible, Richard says super soakers could lead to temporary flooding

Locally heavy rainfall expected again today. A light westerly flow will prevail across the area with deep tropical moisture. Atmospheric water values will be near record values, in the 2.0-2.4 inch range. This will lead to numerous to widespread showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening with locally heavy rainfall possible. Some storms could become strong, with gusty winds and small hail the main threats. Storm motion will be around 10 mph to the southeast. Storms will likely continue well into the evening hours before dissipating with loss of daytime heating.

Today: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and hot with showers and storms, 60-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like 102-106 degrees. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late.

Wednesday: Patchy fog then scattered afternoon showers, storms. Morning lows in the 70s inland and 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 70-90 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered to numerous showers with storms during the afternoon and evening will continue through the rest of week.

7am 72

8am 75

10am 85

11am 88

12pm 90

3pm 94

5pm 90

8pm 81

10pm 79

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 8:11 pm