Storms finish up the afternoon with a dry evening

Wettest part of the day soon be targeting Duval after soakers targeted other areas already.

Many areas have already had rain for the day but a round of storms will push from Clay into Duval and target areas around Riverside. Rain will push across the river through 4 pm with activity through 5 pm.

The bulk of the rain finishes up by early this evening with some overcast leftover clouds to help break the lower to mid 90° heat early.

The high was set at 90 earlier and now the clouds hold back the heat until tomorrow.

The wet pattern continues Sunday with numerous showers and thunderstorms with the potential for isolated severe storms Sunday afternoon. Daily high temperatures will be in the lower 90s through next week.