Strong to isolated severe storms, Richard is also tracking the Tropics

Better chance of strong to severe storms today. The southwest flow continues today with widespread storms building throughout the forecast area. A weak slow moving front extends from the Gulf north which will strengthen the southwest flow over the region. Increased atmospheric water levels lead to increasing thunderstorm coverage. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop today mainly after 2pm and continue through the evening. Main threats: hail, strong gusty winds, and heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding. Some storms may continue late with convection ending overnight. High temperatures for today will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Today: A mild, but damp start will lead to cloudy skies with showers and storms, 60-80 percent. Showers with strong to isolated severe storms will form near and along I-75 and then moving northeast toward I-95 and the beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland with upper 80s along our beaches. Feels like 99-103 degrees. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late as storms fade.

Friday: Patchy fog followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, early evening. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 60-80 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Tropical rain possible late Sunday, through Monday. Monitor the potential changes for what is currently Tropical Depression 13.

7am 70

8am 75

10am 83

11am 86

12pm 88

3pm 91

5pm 88

8pm 82

10pm 80

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 8:02 pm