Wet end to the week, Richard is looking ahead to the weekend

Showers along our coastal areas this morning as the wet pattern continues under easterly winds with passing showers with isolated thunderstorms. Most storm coverage this afternoon will occur inland, over our western zones. Isolated locally heavy rainfall expected. Shower activity will return to our coastal areas again late tonight and Saturday morning with light wind. A weak front near the Bahamas will push westward into south Florida through the day with deep moisture stretching north.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading inland through the day. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Areas of rain with storms, 60-70 percent. Wind ENE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with areas of rain with showers and thunderstorms across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 50-70 percent. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, and along our beaches. Mostly cloudy with showers overnight, lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind ESE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms, some locally heavy as temperatures remain near seasonal this weekend.

7am 77

8am 80

10am 85

11am 86

12pm 87

3pm 89

5pm 87

8pm 81

10pm 79

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 7:36 pm