Autumn weather as we head into October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Autumn like weather the next few days!

With morning (sunrise) temperatures in the 50s in most places (even some area beaches) and afternoon highs mostly in the 70s, with mostly sunny skies!

The Gaughan Gauge is responding well to these drier and cooler conditions. Make it an 8 for this Wednesday.

Thursday morning will be the coolest with morning lows in the 40s in Georgia and low 50s throughout much of inland North Florida.

This weekend has a curve ball being thrown at us, with a developing warm front to our south. This may boomerang back north over us by late Sunday.

The result will be for higher chances of rain especially in our Southern counties.

Tropics probably fire off Delta and right after that maybe Gamma by mid-week next week. One of these systems may impact the United States.

More on those possibilities later.