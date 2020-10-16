Richard has your Friday forecast and your weekend too

A dry cold front will push through the area this afternoon as high pressure strengthens over the southeastern states. Saturday the high will move east with increasing onshore wind. This flow and the high tide cycle will lead to some minor coastal and River flooding.

Warm today with highs in the 80s ahead of the front. A sharp drop in temperatures overnight followed by a cool breezy Saturday.

Coastal flooding this weekend due to the increasing onshore flow and peak of the King Tide. Some areas could see water levels 2.0 - 2.5 feet higher than normal along our beaches and 1.5 to 2.0 feet higher along the River and tributaries.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along our beaches. Wind NW/NE 5-10 mph. Clearing and cooler folowing the front as the wind turns onshore.

Saturday: Strong onshore flow with ample sunshine. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s inland, 60s along our beaches. Sunny skies with breezy northeast wind at 15-20 mpg, gusting to 30 mph. Clear skies with chilly overnight temperatures as wind drops to NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures expected for the start of the workweek with showers possible daily.

7am 68

8am 70

10am 76

11am 78

12pm 83

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 76

10pm 73

Sunrise: 7:30 am

Sunset: 6:54 pm