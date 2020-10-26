Warm & breezy Monday, weekend cooldown on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are starting this week off with cool temperatures in the upper 60s with patchy fog. As we warm up this morning, the patchy fog will lift between 8-9a.m. The warm up today will be significant, into the low 80s by lunchtime and into the mid 80s for the afternoon. Winds will build out of the northeast for the afternoon, in between 10-15 mph.

Tuesday starts off a little cloudier and warms into the mid 80s. Expect 40% chances for scattered showers during the afternoon hours.

Wednesday the mostly sunny skies are back, warming us into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours.

Thursday expect record-challenging heat in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday is a transitions day into cooler weather, we wake up around 70° and warm up into the low 80s under sunny skies.

The weekend will be cooler- on Halloween we wake up in the cool mid to low 60s and only warm into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday in observance of the times change. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.