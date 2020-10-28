Zeta heads to Louisiana as Jacksonville sweats it out in late season deep tropical moisture

JACSKONVILLE, Fla. – Zeta will quickly head ashore later today, most likely coming ashore just south of New Orleans, Louisiana. Most likely as a minor category 1 hurricane, Zeta will be a fraction of Laura and Delta which crushed Western and Central Louisiana.

For Jacksonville, the same deep tropical moisture feeding Zeta will be impacting Jacksonville through Thursday evening. That means afternoon heat and humidity will be at record levels. Thursday’s record high is 87° back in 1984.

Both mornings we will wake up to partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few patches of fog in inland areas. Morning temperatures will start out about 15° above normal. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90° which means feel-like afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-90s. Whew!

A few evening and overnight showers, maybe thundershowers, will push across the area. This will lead into a cooler Friday and Saturday. The main impetus for the cooler temperatures will be a big shift in wind directions, from a toasty warm southwest breeze on Thursday to northeast winds by Friday.

Halloween weekend will be breezy and more normal with morning temperatures around 60° and afternoon highs in the 70s.

Blue moon on Halloween night and we set our clocks back one hour.