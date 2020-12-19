Another frosty cold start as the weekend will see some relief from the chill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Make it 4 freezing cold mornings in Jacksonville just this month. This is the most December days with freezing cold weather in Jacksonville since 2010. Back then, 2010, we had a record (and astonishing) 19 days of temperatures at or below 32°. Whoa!

Saturday morning will start off with partly to mostly sunny skies, but as the day pushes into the afternoon, expect clouds to build. A few sprinkles will be possible along coastal areas south of Jacksonville. Basically areas from St. Augustine to Palatka and south to past Palm Coast. Temperatures will be near freezing early, there is well inland Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory through Saturday 8am.

Temperatures will range from 32° along I-75, near Lake Butler through Lake City to Valdosta and Waycross. Middleburg and along US 301, there maybe a few sunrise patches of frost, with wake-up temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. But, along area beaches, a totally different story, overnight temperatures may bottom out just after midnight, then as clouds move onshore, temperatures will rise and start the day around 45°.

With partly cloudy skies, day time highs will reach into the mid 60s most places, the exception? Area beaches, despite starting off much milder, daytime highs will not warm that much, expect afternoon temperatures at the beach in the low 60s. Easterly winds up to 15 mph will add to the Coastal chill.

There will be a Falcon-9 launch (hopefully) on Saturday. The launch window opens up at 9am, this is basically a military spy satellite. Viewing this will be hampered by low stratocumulus clouds that will be pushing onshore, we should be able to see some of the launch from area beaches, just not all of it.

Falcon 9 SpaceX launch window is set for 9am Satuday

Sunday will be milder and wetter.

Another Gulf Coast low pressure will slide through Jacksonville Sunday night. This will be much weaker than what we saw on Wednesday, Those rains produced 1-2″ across much of our entire area. They were good rains. Sunday’s will be more pesky.

Sunday will be milder with afternoon highs into the upper 60s and maybe the low 70′s.

Once the low moves away on Monday, our weather conditions will be fairly comfortably cool and dry until next Thursday, Christmas Eve.

That’s when it will become a little rough on old St. Nick and his reindeer as a powerful shot of Arctic air will sweep across the area, giving us at least 2 more possibilities of freezing cold temperatures on Christmas weekend.