Just wait a day and the sun comes back

Today some rain moves in with cloudy skies that are not expected to clear until Monday morning.

Light mid-morning showers will move through at times and fade around lunchtime. Washout rains will pick up after 4 pm with a 70% chance of it lasting into the evening.

.

Georgia areas should see the rain arrive sooner during the early to mid afternoon hours.

Today’s winds have backed off as low pressure moves in but the shift from the south will keep mildly cool mid 60s in play through the day.

The low will likely bring over .75″ of rain through tonight.

By sunrise temps fall to the mid and upper 40s for inland southeast GA, ranging to the low and mid 50s for coastal northeast and north central FL.

Monday we clear out after the low pressure system moves out into the Atlantic along with a drier and cooler pattern settling in Monday through Tuesday.

Wednesday begins a mild warm up into the upper 60s with some 70s returning into Christmas Eve.

A strong cold front will push across the area Thursday with a good chance of rain and possible thunderstorms. This strong front brings weekend days down to the 50s and freezing inland temperatures at night.