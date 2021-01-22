Cloudy, wet start to Friday, Richard is tracking the slow moving front

Round of rain through early Saturday

Wide range of temperatures

Light to moderate rainfall across Southeast Georgia extending southward to I-10. This will push the front slowly south across I-10 and across northeast Florida this afternoon, evening.

The front will weaken this afternoon with shower coverage becoming scattered in and along I-10 as it shifts south. Beneficial rainfall totals around 1 inch are expected today across inland portions of southeast GA with less than 0.50 inch for northeast Florida.

Temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s for SE GA, 60s to mid 70s across northeast Florida. Slight chance of showers continues Saturday morning through early afternoon near Flagler.

Today: Rain under cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 50ss to low 60s across southeast Georgia, upper 60s to mid 70s for northeast Florida. Wind SW/NE 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies with showers overnight.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers early then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog. Temperatures in the 40s for southeast Georgia, 50s across northeast Florida. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead: Warmer temperatures early next week

7am 60

8am 62

10am 63

12pm 64

3pm 65

5pm 63

8pm 60

10pm 59

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:55 pm