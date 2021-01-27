Probable tornado damages Tallahassee Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A line of severe storms swept through Tallahassee and radar indicated a probable tornado pushed across the south side of town. The Tallahassee International Airport reported damage from the storm.

Due to impacts from the severe weather moving through the area, Tallahassee International Airport is temporarily closed for damage assessment. Currently, no injuries are reported. Updates will be posted as they become available.



(Radar image from @NWSTallahassee) pic.twitter.com/iE7B7fCdp3 — Tallahassee International Airport (@TLHAirport) January 27, 2021

The radar for the National Weather Service of Tallahassee was damaged and remains down as of this time, but the office is located on campus at FSU, and saw no damage.

Update - Everyone @NWSTallahassee is okay! 😊 The tornado 🌪 occurred at the TLH airport. Our office is northeast of the airport on the campus of FSU and was not affected. Technicians are at the radar and report no damage. The radar 📡 remains down due to a communications issue. — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 27, 2021

The Tallahassee Airport also shared some photos of the damage:

The damage assessment is underway at @TLHAirport, which remains closed. pic.twitter.com/9q9wg3yfZo — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 27, 2021

The National Weather Service will do a survey of the damage later today and determine if it was in fact a tornado that caused the damage (likely in this case,) and what the maximum wind speeds were.