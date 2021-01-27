74ºF

Probable tornado damages Tallahassee Airport

Rebecca Barry, Meteorologist

A tornado flipped a small plane at the Tallahassee Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A line of severe storms swept through Tallahassee and radar indicated a probable tornado pushed across the south side of town. The Tallahassee International Airport reported damage from the storm.

The radar for the National Weather Service of Tallahassee was damaged and remains down as of this time, but the office is located on campus at FSU, and saw no damage.

The Tallahassee Airport also shared some photos of the damage:

The National Weather Service will do a survey of the damage later today and determine if it was in fact a tornado that caused the damage (likely in this case,) and what the maximum wind speeds were.

