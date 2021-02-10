Disruptive rain this weekend could cause flooding in some areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend forecast looks lovely... for ducks, anyway.

That’s right — another round of wet weather will set up across our area beginning on Friday afternoon and lingering over the weekend. We could see potentially flooding rainfall, between 2 to 4″ across parts of southeast Georgia. The News4Jax Weather Authority team is watching the forecast models closely, and they may declare this weekend a Weather Authority Alert.

Late in the day on Friday and into the evening hours, showers will spread across our area. The rainfall will be most pronounced to the north of the Florida-Georgia state line. Friday night will be foggy and damp.

Saturday starts out with fog, but showers start to spread across our area from the west to the east. The heaviest and most frequent showers will be along and to the north of Interstate 10. Some of these areas could pick up between 2 to 4″ of rainfall, possibly resulting in temporary flooding.

Between the clouds and the showers, temperatures will mainly stick to the cool 60s, but areas escaping the bulk of the rain, like our southernmost counties of northeast Florida may see the low 70s.

We’ll be keeping an eye on area rivers, as the Altamaha, Suwannee, and Black Creek may experience typical flooding.

While the most frequent and heaviest rain will be across southeast Georgia, the small chance for a strong or severe thunderstorm is across northeast Florida. The temperatures will be warmer there and may provide enough energy to fire off a strong storm or two.

Sunday looks similar to Saturday but with more rainfall, especially along and to the north of I-10.

Long-range forecast models show even more moisture in the forecast for the beginning of next week, which could also exacerbate our potential for flooding.