TGIF! Fantastic Friday as we wait upon a misty chilly Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Enjoy today, super sunny skies kick off the day. Sunrise temperatures will start off in the 40s, rather chilly. As the afternoon wears on our highs will come up just a tad lower than Thursday, we had a high of 73°, Friday’s high will top out at 69°.

We could see a fairly spectacular sunset as high clouds thicken up towards sundown, sunset is at 6:21 p.m. Remember, some of the best parts of a sunset (or sunrise) actually take place 10-15 minutes before (or after, sunrise/sunset).

Anyhow, these clouds are a harbinger of rain.

Saturday will be cloudy and chilly right out of the gate, rather dreary looking all day long as misty rains will develop before lunch and a few scattered showers throughout the afternoon will keep streets wet. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest south of Jacksonville, maybe up to an inch in Flagler County. Temperatures on Saturday will be held down, basically around 60° but dropping into the 50s when it is raining.

Sunday we turn things around as sunshine returns and afternoon highs reach back into the mid 60s.

Monday through Wednesday will see a slow moderation of the chill as afternoon highs again return to the 70s.