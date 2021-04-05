After a cool weekend temperatures near 80 makes a comeback

Happy Monday! It’s been a warm and sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. As high pressure stays in control this week it will keep us dry and warm.

Overnight lows will be a tad bit chilly in the upper 40s low 50s to start off our Tuesday before we crank up the heat. Afternoon highs Tuesday will range from the mid to low 80s with sunny skies.

Wednesday will be a carbon copy of Tuesday in terms of sunshine but a few degrees warmer in the mid 80s.

Well see another sunny and beautiful day Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a slight (20%) chance for s stray shower Thursday evening.

Isolated rain chances (30%-40%) will follow us into next weekend with highs in the low 80s.