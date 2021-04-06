Gaughan Gauge is loving our weather (and you will too)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All great things (weather included) do come to an end and we are likely to have two more awesome days before our weather starts to turns a little bit wild.

Sunrise is 7:09 a.m. on Tuesday and we are likely to see wall to wall blue skies.

Morning temperatures will start around 50° inland to the upper 50s at area beaches. With abundant sunshine, we will see temperatures jump quickly into the low 80s. The exception will be at the beach (not so chilly in the mornings to not so warm in the afternoon).

Wednesday and Thursday will see a slow build of afternoon clouds and temperatures. Highs into the 80s inland.

Friday into the weekend will see building chances of rain and possible afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

More on these storm possibilities later this week.

Some highlights to this week include: Another Falcon 9 rocket launch on Wednesday and the ISS will be visible a couple of nights this week.

UV Index is in the very high range