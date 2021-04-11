Soggy Sunday morning as a second round heads to Florida before lunch hour

Happy Sunday! We are off to a stormy start with widespread heavy rainfall packed with lightning and small hail tracking east across NE FL this morning. This will be very inconvenient for any morning plans and could cause localized flooding on roadways. It’s best to stay in and wait it out through the morning.

Counties including Putnam and Flagler are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that continues into Central Florida until 4 p.m.

A few storms may cross into the Georgia and hug those close to the border. But the majority of the heavy rainfall will be in Florida.

The first round of storms woke many of us up. Heavy rains, gusty winds rumbles of thunder. This first round of storms will wrap up before 10 a.m.

Wind Gust Time Jacksonville International Airport 41 mph 7:04 a.m. Arlington/ Jacksonville Executive Airport 35 mph 7:12 a.m. Fernandina Beach 35 mph 7:15 a.m.

But wait! If you live south of Jacksonville, there is more!

As of 8 a.m., another large area of storms is over the Gulf of Mexico and it will push across our southern counties between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. They will also bring more rains, rumbles of thunder to Jacksonville.

This second round will be particularly heavy, maybe severe, with high winds and hail for Central Florida.

Models are suggesting that those along and south of the I-10 corridor could see 1″-2″ of rainfall where those north of I-10 could see 0.5″-1.0″. Long story short we will see rain Sunday and it will be heavy.

Afternoon highs Sunday will sit in the 70s.

Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the low 80s.