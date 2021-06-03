Umbrella Days are here!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab your umbrella! Wednesday brought some lunch time downpours, call it a taste of what’s to come over the next few days.

A deep layer of tropical moisture is sliding across the State of Florida. Not a true tropical wave, but an upper-level low is swirling across South Florida. That means onshore (southeasterly winds) will be pumping up the moisture. It also means the rain chances will not all be that classic afternoon and evening showers, but anytime rain showers. Thunder will roll as well, with better chances of thunder in the evening hours, say after 4 p.m.

This wet pattern tends to happen early and late in the tropical season, and tends to locked-in, sometimes for a week. This time it will last about 5 days, from Thursday through Monday.

The good news is, that it is early in the tropical season, so our current situation is not particularly wet.

Yes, showers and thundershowers will happen, but they will not cause a washout. Total amounts will be highly variable. It is very possible that a number of people will see only light amounts, under a 1/2″. Then again, we will also have some who may see up to 3″ of rain.

Personally, I plan on watering on my days to water as I don’t think the pattern is super wet for everyone.

Tropical moisture means our morning low temperatures will be warm and afternoon highs will be not so high.

Sunrise (6:25 a.m.) temperature will be in the 70s and afternoon highs will be in the 80s. Expect a lot of clouds, and southeasterly winds up to 15 mph.

Saturday and Sunday we see the continuation of high probability of rains/storms. The difference? We should have more morning sunshine and hotter afternoon highs near 90°. Lightning will be an issue with outdoor activities. Stay alert and have push alerts from News4jax Weather Authority App enabled.

Biggest chances for those who live along I-95