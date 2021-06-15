Super hot afternoon brings Jax a super stormy evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deep tropical air rolled over Jacksonville this past weekend. This deep tropical air has been responsible not only for Tropical Storm Bill, but our intense afternoon and evening storms.

Along with that tropical moisture, mid-level winds (8-12,000 feet) have been light and out of a northwesterly direction. That has lead to extreme rainfall rates of more than 3″ in an hour and in turn caused localized flooding.

Tuesday evening storms will quickly wrap up by 8 p.m.

Sunshine will kick off Wednesday morning with hazy skies and warm steamy conditions. Morning temperatures will quickly jump into the low 90s. Temperatures will not be quite as high as they were on Tuesday (we had a high 95° and feel-like high of 104°, super steamy).

Just a scattered thunder shower or two each afternoon from Wednesday through Friday. But the afternoons will not be dry days. Do expect a few storms.

The heat will still be on as afternoon highs will again reach into the low 90s. Feel-like highs will be near 100°. Afternoon chance of rain will be in the 15-25% chances (below the climatological average of 40%).

Then there is Claudette and this weekend. The are strong indications that once Bill fades on Wednesday, Claudette will quickly form in the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on its strength and track, we could again be in store for heavy localized rainfall this weekend.

Start making some backup plans if you have any outdoor plans for this weekend.