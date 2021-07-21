Subtle shifts will dry our afternoons out slightly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Signs of drier air have started to swirl in from the southwest. Sunrise Wednesday morning will be bright with a mix of leftover high clouds and blue skies. Sunglasses and umbrellas, yep must be late July.

Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly drier afternoons. Sunnier skies will translate into hotter afternoon highs. Both days will start off around 75 and quickly jump to near 90°. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 90s, allowing feel-like temperatures (humidity included) reach around 100°

Whew!

Then this weekend?

Another push of afternoon and evening storms will lead to serious downpours and some backyard flooding.

More on this later this week.

Tropics remain quiet.

Highly variable, drier in Clay County