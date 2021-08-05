Scattered evening downpours stick around

Happy Thursday! That stubborn front to our north continues feed moisture into the region with scattered showers and storms.

A few showers are picking up tonight becoming heavier into the dinnertime hour with some gusty winds. I don’t see it fading until after 8 -9 pm this evening.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Columbia County until 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Clouds and damp conditions continue overnight with periods of light showers possible.

We won’t see a huge improvement Friday with the same weather conditions making for a soggy and muggy day. Rain chances Friday will sit between 50%-60% with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Some good news, we should see slow improvement into the weekend as the frontal boundary begins to lift northward away from Jacksonville.

Highs will stay in the mid 80s Friday before returning into the 90s Saturday and Sunday