JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Short term, tonight through Friday evening will be some of our quietest weather days we have seen all summer. As we saw earlier Wednesday, a few isolated pop-up thundershowers along the sea-breeze and that was basically it for rainfall.

Wednesday evening, in particular, was super quiet on Exact Track 4D.

Let the quiet be the “calm” before the storms/rain of Fred.

There are growing indications from the global forecast models that when Fred finally reaches into North Florida (Sunday), he will slow down considerably and possibly stall out for a day or two. The impact will be for very heavy rains. These rains will come in waves, with some dry periods in between.

Amounts?

Too soon to tell, but 1-4″ across our area on Sunday-Monday seems highly probable.

Prior to all of that?

Sunny days, just a few brief and isolated lunchtime thundershowers up and down I-95, followed by inland evening thunderstorms. Highs each day into the low 90s as feel-like temperatures max out around 102°. Sunrise will be just before 7 a.m. and with temperatures in the mid-70s.

These are the dog days of August.