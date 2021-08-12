Fred’s likely to bring some rain. Checked your gutters lately?

Looking around Casa de Loco, the Nunn residence, I can see I have some work to do before the potential rainfall from Fred.

Because of uncertainty in the forecast track, I’m more concerned about the rain than the wind. So my plan will be preparing for rounds of rain. And hey, maybe this will help you prepare too.

First step? It’s time to check the gutters. I do not have a leaf-proof system, so this means getting on a ladder and checking the downspouts.

Next up is the discharge pipe. Is the outflow opening clear of any debris? Is there room for the water to flow from my foundation? If not, it’s nothing a rake, shovel and a little elbow grease can’t fix.

I have an area that’s purposely built to contain water from excessive runoff. Since we’ve had a fair amount of rain already, I will be pumping this down to a lower level to allow for the additional rainfall.

Current forecast models average our rainfall potential for up to 2-3 inches from the weekend through early Tuesday.

Perhaps the most important way to prepare is to monitor for updates and changes to the storm’s track. If the system veers east, the tropical effect would be potentially more disruptive than the current track.

Remember, you can stay ahead of Fred (or any storm) with our Hurricane Tracker and Weather Authority apps.