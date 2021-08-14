Not a washout weekend, yet Fred will be an issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fred is very disorganization and not showing any imminent signs of redeveloping.

Sounds good? It is, no one wants to deal with a hurricane (or major hurricane).

Yet, this disorganization is allowing for waves of rain to spin well away from the center. These waves of rain will spread across our weekend forecast.

Most likely there will be a wave of rain early Saturday, then later in the day (possibly during the Jaguars game) we will see another wave of rain/downpours.

In between these waves? We will have sunny, blue skies with tropical clouds building during the afternoon heat.

Speaking of which, the feel-like temperatures will be nearing 100° on Saturday. Sunrise is at 6:55 a.m. and if you have a moment, either Saturday or Sunday, there should be some very pretty sunrise clouds, especially along area beaches. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday may stay fairly dry.

Yep, the rains are expected to come in rather late in the day. The rains will again come in waves, with 2-3 hours of rain/showers/downpours then 4-8 hours without much then by Monday afternoon, the threat of very heavy rains will be at their highest levels.

Monday will be our rainiest day of the next 5 days.

Assuming that Fred does as expected.

Highest on Monday (back to work and school)