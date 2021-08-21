Seasonal weekend with sunshine and showers

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a mild start in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday will be another warm day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s and feel like temperatures ranging from 99°-103°. Staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen is key!

Building this afternoon through the evening we’ll increase our chance for thunderstorms. Once again these storms last through sunset.

The storms will start across SE GA and will continue to track east southeast through the evening. These quick pulse storms will produce brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

Lather, rinse, repeat! Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the low 90s and a chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Long story short, you’ll want the water and umbrella this weekend!