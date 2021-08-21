Partly Cloudy icon
79º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Seasonal weekend with sunshine and showers

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and reporter

Tags: forecast
Saturday Temperature Trend
Saturday Temperature Trend (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a mild start in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday will be another warm day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s and feel like temperatures ranging from 99°-103°. Staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen is key!

Building this afternoon through the evening we’ll increase our chance for thunderstorms. Once again these storms last through sunset.

The storms will start across SE GA and will continue to track east southeast through the evening. These quick pulse storms will produce brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

Lather, rinse, repeat! Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the low 90s and a chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Long story short, you’ll want the water and umbrella this weekend!

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter