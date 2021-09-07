Showers and storms today, tropical downpours expected tomorrow

Increasing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly after 2pm, 60-80 percent. These will fade late tonight with more to come Wednesday and Thursday as tropical moisture spreads across the southeast.

This morning areas of patchy fog will give way to sunny skies before becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms. Showers and storms will develop to our west then push toward the Atlantic through the afternoon, evening. Showers and storms will fade overnight.

Today: Afternoon clouds with scattered showers, storms, 60-80 percent, mainly after 2pm. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy fog then cloudy with showers, storms. Tropical moisture and a developing area of low pressure will spread showers, storms across the southeast, 70-90 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms will continue Thursday as temperatures remain near seasonal for the remainder of the week.

7 am 71

8 am 73

9 am 79

10 am 83

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 91

5 pm 88

8 pm 80

10 pm 78

11 pm 77

Sunrise: 7:07 am

Sunset: 7:42 pm