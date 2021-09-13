Seasonal and sunny before rain chances return midweek

Happy Monday! It’s been a beautiful and warm day in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Overnight our skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland. Slowly getting that brief taste of fall in the early morning hours.

We’ll see some areas of patchy fog early Tuesday morning before the sunshine takes over with highs in the upper 80s and a 30% chance for scattered afternoon showers.

Starting Wednesday we’ll switch it up increasing our rain chances as Tropical Storm Nicholas pulling tropical moisture across the southeast region. We’ll see a 50% chance for off and on downpours that day.

Wednesday highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Our chance for scattered daily showers will follow us through the work week into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.