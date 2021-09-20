Mostly Cloudy icon
Waterspout spotted in Amelia Island

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Waterspout in Amelia Island. (Photo: Margaret Milton)
Waterspout in Amelia Island. (Photo: Margaret Milton)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A waterspout was spotted off Amelia Island on Fernandina Beach Monday morning just before 8 a.m.

A second smaller “vector” spawned next to the waterspout.

