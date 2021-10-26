Terrific Tuesday & Wednesday and then...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday brought a few scattered downpours, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Monday’s high was 83°, above normal. Dry cold front pushing through will not bring us any showers, or cool weather today. It will be drying out our air and blue up our skies. The cool down comes Tuesday night.

That brings us a terrific Tuesday. Other than a few morning (sunrise) clouds, wall-to-wall sunshine. Grab your sunglasses and enjoy a beautiful day! Morning temperatures will be mild, in the mid-upper 60s. Afternoon highs will be into the low 80s as northwesterly winds push warm temperatures to area beaches. Very nice!

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday, until late in the day. Clouds will begin to spread across the area, starting around sundown. A cooler start Wednesday, with sunrise temperatures in the low 50s! Whaa??? Yep, an almost chilly start, with afternoon highs also cooler, only in the 70s.

Thursday is when the powerful west coast storm makes its presence on Jacksonville.

Heavy rains will be possible on Thursday. Best chances of heavy rains will be in the morning hours, where we could see 1-2″ of rainfall. Highs will also be challenging. At the moment, highs will be in the 70s. But, cooler temperatures will rush into the weekend forecast.

More on that later.

Ok a few morning and then again afternoon clouds, otherwise...