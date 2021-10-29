Bark, bite and brrrr. Treats all weekend long

A cloudy and breezy start to your Finally Friday. Skies will become partly cloudy with showers possible from sunrise to sunset. Skies will clear overnight with less than seasonal temperatures this weekend.

Today: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with showers possible, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the 60s to 70s. Wind SW 10-20 mph. Rain chances decrease tonight as skies clear.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with wake-up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s for SE GA, 50s across northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Mostly clear and chilly overnight.

Looking ahead: Breezy and cool Saturday, Sunday will be a treat.

7am 63

8am 65

9am 67

10am 69

11am 70

12pm 71

3pm 73

5pm 72

8pm 64

10pm 62

11pm 60

Sunrise: 7:39 am

Sunset: 6:41 pm