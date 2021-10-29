Bark, bite and brrrr. Treats all weekend long

A cloudy and breezy start to your Finally Friday. Skies will become partly cloudy with showers possible from sunrise to sunset. Skies will clear overnight with less than seasonal temperatures this weekend.
Today: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with showers possible, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the 60s to 70s. Wind SW 10-20 mph. Rain chances decrease tonight as skies clear.
Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with wake-up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s for SE GA, 50s across northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Mostly clear and chilly overnight.
Looking ahead: Breezy and cool Saturday, Sunday will be a treat.
7am 63
8am 65
9am 67
10am 69
11am 70
12pm 71
3pm 73
5pm 72
8pm 64
10pm 62
11pm 60
Sunrise: 7:39 am
Sunset: 6:41 pm