Seasonal and sunny before our burst of cold air arrives

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a brisk start in the 40s and 50s this morning with areas of dense fog. A Dense Fog advisory continues for those across NE FL until 9 a.m.

Please drive with caution and allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

A reinforcing front will sink south this afternoon, bringing a 20% rain chance and finally cooling us off. Saturday highs will sit in the low 70s with winds west 8-12 mph.

The push of cold air from the front will move in Sunday. Morning lows will start off in the 30s and 40s before slowly warming up into the low 60s with sunny skies.

Wind chills in Georgia, Sunday morning, will be near freezing. Brrr...

Our pattern will stay cool and sunny heading into next week.